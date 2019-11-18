LEWISBURG — Though not an agency, Union County’s Department of Children and Youth can help facilitate adoptions.
Matthew D. Ernst, director, said adoptions which go through the county agency begin with foster care.
“If someone comes to us and says (they) are looking for adoption we have to explain to them that we do not place a child in a home with a guaranteed adoption,” he said. “There is a term ‘foster to adopt,’ and that is where we are at.”
It begins with a judge’s determination that a child is in an unsafe situation and without proper parental care and control.
“They come into our legal and physical custody,” Ernst continued. “Then it is our responsibility to place them into a safe environment.”
Ernst said the process includes a foster care coordinator or high level caseworker to recruit foster care parents. There are home studies at the outset, with training if they are approved and more to follow.
Up to about 10 years ago, most children were in traditional foster homes. That is, where a parent was approved by either the county or a private agency.
Children and Youth then made referrals. But today, the traditional route is not taken as often.
“Kids are placed in what is called kinship foster care,” he said. “Basically through a program called Family Finding. If a child is in that situation and it is determined that they need to be removed for safety issues, most times we are able to find a kinship foster home.”
Kinship need not mean a blood relative, but is a person with an existing relationship with a child. After preliminary placement, there is more study.
“Within 60 days, you have to complete the formal home study, which is pretty intensive,” Ernst said. “Home studies study your house, we’re studying your finances, your health. We get records (and) a doctor has to say you are capable and healthy.”
Ernst admitted that 99% of the time, the goal of foster care is to allow the child to return home.
“Say a child comes into care because a parent has an addiction issue,” he said. “You then work with the family and try to correct and deal with those issues to have the child safely return.”
Ernst said foster parents are asked at the outset if they would be willing to adopt the child if issues with birth parents are not resolved. The tricky part is that a bond can develop, especially in kinship foster care, if parents foster a child for a year to 18 months.
“At some point the judge or agency will recommend that child leave your home and go back to the parents,” he said. “But sometimes they don’t always agree that it is the best thing to do. But if the parents and the caregivers make necessary changes and show motivation to maintain parental duties, those things happen.”
He added that the adoption process for children in foster care starts in about 18 months if they are not able to safely go home.
“How quick things happen typically depends on if parents contest,” Ernst said. “A lot of times you have parents that will voluntarily terminate their parental rights, so that process goes quicker. If a parent is not in agreement and there is what is called a contested hearing, that takes some time as there is the ability to appeal.”
Ernst noted that his Union County department does not typically do many adoptions, as the number of children who enter placement are relatively small. In the case of kinship adoptions, more than one child may be adopted at the same time.
A typical year sees two to five children adopted via the department to parents which range from young and childless to older with adult children who are on their own. Older children, over the age of 14, have to consent to their adoption. If they decline, then the adoption does not take place.
Ernst noted that foster parents are paid a daily per diem, quarterly allowances for clothing and mileage for court visits, therapy and related appointments. Once adopted, the parents and the department negotiate an adoption subsidy agreement.
“They receive that up until the child turns 18,” he added. “Part of that incentive to adopt older kids is that if the child is adopted at age 13 or older, they can receive adoption payments until the child turns 21.”
Adopted children, Ernst said, sometimes exhibit delayed developmental or behavior problems. Resources are available, he said, which include what were called respites for families. There are also resources for when adopted children want to meet their birth parents.
Ernst recommended visiting www.adoptpakids.org, the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange, a statewide adoption and permanency network, for more information.
November, National Adoption Month, was first declared in 1976 to raise awareness of adoption and to recognize people and organizations which make adoption possible. Events provide tools and resources to help individuals and families learn more about the process.
