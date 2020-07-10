MONTANDON — The proposed sale of the former Montandon Elementary School building to TRoss Realty for $1 million moved one step closer to being finalized on Thursday, July 9.
In keeping with protocol required with the sale of a school building, Milton Area School District Administrator Derrek Fink said evidence and testimony regarding to the proposed sale of the building was presented Thursday in Northumberland County Court.
“The court approved the sale of the Montandon elementary building to TRoss Realty,” Fink wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal.
The Milton Area School District School board in January approved moving forward with the sale of the property to TRoss Realty. The school building was vacated at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
According to an amendment to the sale of the property, which The Standard-Journal acquired in May via a Right to Know request, TRoss Realty agreed to pay $1 million for the property, with a $10,000 downpayment.
“As a condition precedent to this sale the buyer and seller have agreed that buyer and/or his representatives/contractors shall abate and/or remove any buried debris or hazardous materials, if found,” the amendment states.
Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan previously confirmed that in 2014 JMSI Environmental investigated the property and determined there “was an asbestos matter underground that requires remediation.”
“Buyer has conveyed that said project as a condition precedent will be at a cost of $96,204,” the agreement continued. “Said project cost will be credited toward the purchase price at closing.”
Should the closing be canceled at no fault to the buyer or their representatives/contractors, the agreement said the district will be responsible for paying the $96,204.
Fink was out of the office late Thursday afternoon and unailable to be reached to describe what steps must next be taken in order for the sale to be finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.