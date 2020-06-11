NEW COLUMBIA — Music in the Park will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 16 and 23, at the New Columbia Civic Center-Old School House, New Columbia.
Flip Side Band will perform June 16, with Lucky Afternoon Band to perform June 23.
Those attending should bring a lawn chair and practice social distancing.
A food stand will be operated by the civic association, with Odd Fellows of New Columbia to operate a snow cone stand.
