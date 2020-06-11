NEW COLUMBIA — Music in the Park will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 16 and 23, at the New Columbia Civic Center-Old School House, New Columbia.

Flip Side Band will perform June 16, with Lucky Afternoon Band to perform June 23.

Those attending should bring a lawn chair and practice social distancing.

A food stand will be operated by the civic association, with Odd Fellows of New Columbia to operate a snow cone stand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.