LEWISBURG — Affordable housing recently became a shared experience in Union and Snyder counties.
Dea Schader, USAAA coordinator for SHARE (Shared Housing and Resource Exchange) said the idea of the program is to match homeowners willing to share their homes with people in need of housing.
The outreach began about four months ago.
Terms between parties could include rent, helping about the house or a combination of both. Simple companionship may be considered a form of help. The home seeker has their own bedroom and the parties agree on use of common areas.
The agreement, Schader said, requires one party to be age 60 or over.
“The other party, it does not matter what their age (is),” Schader noted. “It also doesn’t matter if it a family or a single person.”
For people with disabilities, Schader said there were no limits on who could apply.
The agreement is not like a standard landlord-tenant agreement, Schader said, in that it covers all aspects of two parties agreeing to live together.
“We look at preferences, we look at likes and dislikes,” she said. “Even their schedule(s) or how often they want to spend time with somebody.”
One stipulation is that if money is exchanged, the homeowner may not charge more than 30% of the home seeker’s income for rent and utilities. As per state policy, homeowners cannot share with other members of the same family.
The application process involves more details than just casually putting two parties together.
“We want to make sure we get as much information as we can from someone,” Schader said. “Obviously, some things are not disclosed and kept confidential.”
Once a potential match is found there are background and reference checks.
“If something comes back on the background, we are going to go back to that person and say explain this to us, tell us more about this,” Schader added. “We’ll let them know it has to be open disclosure with the other party.”
If when the parties meet and one side or the other hints that the arrangement won’t work, Schader said they move on to the next match.
“That way, it is all about choice,” Schader said. “(And) making sure the sharer and the host know they are going to be comfortable with who they are going to live with.”
Once a match is in place, a housing counselor visits or calls monthly to see if there are complications. Schader said the counselor can act as a neutral party if there is a dispute in need of adjustment.
Schader said her SHARE outreach in Union and Snyder counties started in February. The COVID crisis has slowed things down and she has been coordinating the program from home.
Schader said inquiries have gone up during the course of the pandemic. She suspected it was due to an older population who is feeling the effects of being isolated at home.
Schader also suspected there would be an increase in the need for housing as the pandemic continues and its economic consequences get more profound. While SHARE cannot do emergency housing, an early application can be helpful at some later point.
Call Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558 for more information about SHARE.
