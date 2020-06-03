HUGHESVILLE — Two drivers were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash along Route 405 near Hughesville Raceway Self Storage, Muncy Creek Township, according to published reports.
The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. and reports indicate a 55-year-old Benton, Columbia County man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 67-year-old Hughesville area, Lycoming County, woman died later at UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, it was noted.
The crash was reportedly head on, with a northbound Kia Optima crossing into the southbound lane where it struck a Nissan Altima, reports from the scene indicate.
PennDOT reported the roadway was closed for several hours.
State police had yet to issue a report as of press time as it was reported attempts to contact family members were ongoing.
