LEWISBURG — Felony drug possession and endangering the welfare of children charges have been filed against a Lewisburg woman as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Lisa M. Davis, 26, was charged after troopers were called at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to 350 Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township, for a report of two children playing unsupervised in the roadway. An investigation led to the Davis household where a strong odor of suspected marijuana was noticed.
Troopers received a search warrant from District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, then conducted a search which netted a handgun and other material. Among the items were about 4 grams of suspected crystal meth, 5 grams of suspected marijuana, 39 bundles of suspected heroin, $1,937 in cash and items which may be used for the packaging of illegal drugs.
Trooper Tyler Arbogast added that a .25 caliber Black Beretta handgun was allegedly found underneath a seat cushion of a living room sofa. His report claimed its eight-round magazine was fully loaded, including one round in the chamber. The suspected heroin was purportedly in an upstairs bedroom.
A preliminary hearing before Rowe has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, where Davis will face the two felony allegations and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors as well as violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, Prohibited Acts and Penalties.
Unsecured bail was set at $100,000 after a preliminary arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.