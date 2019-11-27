WILLIAMSPORT — Throughout October, Service 1st Federal Credit Union’s Loyalsock office collected supplies for the Deployed Soldiers Project.
The Deployed Soldiers Project supports deployed members of the military by sending them the essentials they need while serving. The donations collected through this initiative were accepted and distributed by members of the Blue Star Mothers Chapter 12.
Service 1st received donations from members and the community, as well as a large donation of supplies from the American Legion Post 104 in Montoursville.
“The legion’s donation to this project was overwhelming,” said Mary Jo Martin, assistant vice president, Williamsport Market, Service 1st. “The generosity of their members was greatly appreciated.”
