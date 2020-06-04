MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) on Wednesday hosted a virtual legislative and superintendent roundtable with Sen. John Gordner (R-27), Reps. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Kurt Masser (R-107), CSIU regional superintendents and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Directors, Harry Mathias of PSBA, and CSIU leadership.
Also joining the roundtable, to speak about regional high-speed internet initiatives, were Bob Garrett from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Joanne Troutman from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, and Jennifer Wakeman from DRIVE Industries.
The purpose of this meeting was to discuss new legislation, recent amendments to School Code, health and safety guidelines reopening schools, and regional initiatives to expand hi-speed Internet access to rural areas. This meeting was timely as a Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools document was released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education this morning.
Gordner reviewed the work of legislators over the past weeks, including: The distribution of over $2.6 billion of federal CARES Act funding, the flat-funding of education over a 12 month budget; the $3.7 million that is available in grants to Pennsylvania schools to support school safety; the $300 million assigned to support Homestead and Farmstead tax relief; and the funding available to local counties through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support recovery and growth.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, from the Warrior Run School District, highlighted the opportunities and challenges that districts face as they prepare to return to school.
The Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools document released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) makes it clear that many decisions, informed by the CDC and Department of Health guidelines, will be left up to local control, Hack said. The guidance document requires each district to identify a pandemic coordinator and to create, board approve, and submit a Health and Safety Plan to PDE reflecting actions the district will take in various stages of the pandemic.
Hack reinforced the need for districts within the CSIU footprint to plan together.
“Regionally we want to make decisions that are appropriate for our community and informed by the rich healthcare institutions that we have in our area,” Hack said.
Dr. Cathy Keegan, superintendent of Milton Area School District and Jennifer Hain, administrative director of SUN Area Technical Institute, both sit on statewide planning committees represented by members of Pennsylvania educational associations, which are also releasing guidance from the field to help inform school planning and decision making in the near future.
Gordner, Schlegel-Culver and Masser all reiterated the need for excellent communication during the planning stages to ensure that the needs of districts and communities can be met.
Jeff Groshek, superintendent of the Central Columbia School District, shared recent success stories and celebrations across 17 school districts and three career and technical schools.
They included: Southern Columbia’s virtual graduation; “Think-Big” sponsored virtual proms across the region, which Mount Carmel won, raising $4,600 for childhood cancer; a virtual art show posted by Central Columbia; and a Warrior Run Drama Club virtual presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Participants on the virtual call made it clear that while everyone wants schools to open in person in the fall, it will look different, and more than likely include blended learning experiences that will continue to rely on high-speed internet access across five counties.
Gordner encouraged the collaboration of the CSIU with county commissioners and other community agencies invested in this work, saying “right now is the time to do this work.”
Troutman, Garrett and Wakeman each spoke to current internet-expansion initiatives that are making an impact on communities and ways to scale these efforts to support inclusive internet access in rural and low-income areas. Follow-up discussions will occur at a virtual roundtable to be scheduled in late June.
