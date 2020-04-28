Mifflinburg Bancorp
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc., parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending March 31.
Net income for the quarter was $1.289 million, compared to $1.26 million for the same period in 2019.
Earnings per share for the quarter and 2019 were 69-cents and 67-cents, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.14% and 10.34% for the quarter, as compared to 1.17% and 11.18% for the same period of 2019.
Total assets amounted to $459.1 million at March 31, compared to $444.4 on March 31, 2019.
For the quarter, net loans, not held for sale, increased by $11.9 million while investment securities decreased $3.4 million. Total deposits increased $5 million and long term borrowings increased $4.8 million since the quarter ending March 31, 2019.
When compared to March 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $2.9 million, to $49.0 million as of March 31.
The current level of stockholders’ equity equated to a book value per share of $26.94 on March 31, as compared with $24.75 as of March 31, 2019.
Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.98% as of March 31 and 10.42% at March 31, 2019.
