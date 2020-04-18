SELINSGROVE — Geneive Henry, professor and chair of Susquehanna University’s Department of Chemistry, has been awarded the Outstanding Mentorship Award from the Chemistry Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR).
The award recognizes excellence in mentoring of undergraduate researchers. Henry earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry with first-class honors and her doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of the West Indies. She joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2003.
Henry focuses her research projects on producing derivatives of essential oil components that have anticancer, antioxidant and antibacterial properties, and has mentored more than 50 students in biochemistry, biology, biomedical sciences and chemistry.
She also has been involved in efforts to mentor students and faculty from underrepresented groups, as well as nurture cross-disciplinary and inter-university collaborations.
Henry is one of three recipients of this year’s Outstanding Mentorship Award. Each award consists of a $500 cash prize to the recipient, a certificate of recognition, a one-year individual membership to CUR funded by the Chemistry Division, and a letter of commendation from CUR sent to the recipient’s institution.
