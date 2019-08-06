Frustrated with nominating process, Moyer mounts write-in campaign

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Republican Clair Moyer was agitated after fellow party members picked a nominee for the upcoming 85th District State House special election.
Moyer, who was not nominated the night Republicans selected David Rowe as their nominee, said he contacted GOP conferees in advance. The 17 party members from two counties were tasked with finding a nominee for the Aug. 20 election which will fill the State House seat vacated after Fred Keller was elected to Congress.
But minds had been made up in advance, Moyer claimed, eliminating him from a place on the stage with Rowe and Ben Ranck, Keller’s district office manager. Darwin Swope, Keller’s legislative outreach specialist, was similarly not nominated.
“I thought this thing is rigged,” Moyer said. “There is no doubt in my mind about it.”
Moyer then proceeded to start a write-in campaign, knowing full well that such efforts could be dismissed by the populace as inconsequential.
“I knew it was going to be a mountain to climb,” he noted. “I didn’t think it was going to be Hacksaw Ridge.”
Moyer, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, described himself as the only true conservative Republican in the race. Guidance, he said, has come via his Roman Catholic faith, a creed which has ensured a pro-life stance.
“I am pro-choice to a degree. Pro-choice at pre-conception, not post-conception,” Moyer said. “Once you get post-conception, it is very close to infanticide. That I would never agree with.”
Other issues of importance to the state included eliminating property tax. Moyer consulted the state treasury and claimed the state sales tax would only have to be raised to 6.178% from the current 6% to make up for the lost revenue. He dismissed as a scare tactic the talk that it would go up to 10%, but he would not support expanding the tax to include food.
Moyer also supported joining a Convention of States, as outlined by Article V of the US Constitution, which sanctions Constitutional changes by applications of two-thirds of state legislatures.
Meantime, Moyer pledged to avoid what he called dirty politics.
“That has to stop,” he said. “Maybe it takes someone like me to get into a position like this which can be a starting and focal point.”
Moyer said would be assertive in expressing his message, but would not be swayed by threats or money.
“We’re talking about the people who don’t have that kind of money,” he said. “Their voices have to be heard.”
Chip Facka, often associated with Democratic efforts, agreed to serve as campaign manager for Moyer. Facka credited Moyer for being a person who could not be bought, though he conceded they had policy differences. Moyer said their collaboration served to illustrate how division between two sides could be dissolved.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
