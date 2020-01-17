Saturday, Jan. 18
• Butterflies Live, 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Saturday Spanish, 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5 and 11:30 a.m. for children ages 6 to 8, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Sunday, Jan. 19
• Breakfast buffet, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Puppet dinner theater, 12:30 p.m., Kingdom Kidz Inc., 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. (D)
• Gift card bingo, doors open at 12:30 p.m., early bird at 1:45 and regular play at 2, St. John’s UCC Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Penn State THON. 570-412-5127 or stjohnsucc@ymail.com.
• Appetizers and Antiques cocktail party, 2 to 4 p.m., home of Daniel and Faey Shaffer, 3095 Broadway Road, Milton. Benefits the Milton Historical Society. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Piano Quartet Concert, 3 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 602 Main St., Watsontown.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Blowing in the Wind Program, 11 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children ages 5 to 10.
• Panera Bakers in Training, 2 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale auditions, 5 to 8 p.m., Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove. 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com. (R)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Burkholder’s Farm Market, Routes 54 and 254, Washingtonville.
• First Lego League, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. (R) ($)
• Exploring Club, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For children ages 10 to 17. ($)
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• Winter Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Winter-themed crafts.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• HealthCare Job Fair, 2 to 5 p.m., Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
• Free fellowship meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown. Featuring pork and sauerkraut.
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
• “Is Abortion the most Racist Policy in America?” presented by the Rev. Glen Bayly, 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.