BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum sent 12 students in grades 7-12 grade students to the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) science fair held Saturday at Susquehanna University.
The students, representing four area middle/high schools and homeschoolers, placed in the top 30% of projects presented at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s science fair, sponsored by the PPL Foundation, which is held annually in January.
This accomplishment qualified the students to attend the PJAS Regional Science Fair.
Six of these students will be moving on to the PJAS State competition held on May 18 at Penn State University after scoring first awards at the regional competition. Two students, Brooke Rhoads and Jyoti Alaparthi, not only scored high enough to move on to the state competition, they received the top score in their section for the Regional Fair.
Science Fair results:
Emeline Snook “Disintegration Rates of Over-the-Counter Pain Medication”
1st Award*
Katie Corbeill, “Glowing Blue – Investigating the Luminol Reaction” 1st
Award*
Brett Covey, “Acid Rain” 2nd Award
Nathan Corbeill, “Studying the Growth of the Magical Beanstalk” 1st Award*
Micah Campbell, “Nucleation” 2nd Award
Brooke Rhoads, “Gravitropism and Plant Growth” 1st Award* Junior High Top
Score for Biological Sciences
Kathryn Polstra, “Caffeine and Metabolic Rate” 2nd award
Abigail LaValley, “Does the Color of Text Affect Readability” 2nd Award
Katherine Rapp, “Prediction of Somatic Cell Count Through Thermal Imaging”
1st Award*
Jyoti Alaparthi, “Lemna Minors Cleaning Capacity of Oil Spills in Ponds” 1st
Award* High School Biological Science Top Score Award
Olivia Beishline, “Crystal Creations” 2nd Award
Chloe Musser, “Growing Crystals” 2nd Award
*Denotes a student moving on to the State Science Fair
