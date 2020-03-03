students

Pictured: Emeline Snook, 11th grade, Selinsgrove Area High School; Katie Corbeill, 10th grade, homeschool; Brett Covey, 11th grade, Bloomsburg Christian School; Nathan Corbeill, 7th grade, homeschool; Micah Campbell, 8th grade, Bloomsburg Christian School; Robert Everly, PJAS Region 5 coordinator, Susquehanna University; Brooke Rhoads, 9th grade, Bloomsburg Christian School; Kathryn Polstra, 9th grade, Bloomsburg Christian School; Abigail LaValley, 9th grade, Benton Area High School. Not pictured Katherine Rapp, 9th grade, Danville Area High School; Jyoti Alaparthi, 10th grade, Danville Area High School; Olivia Beishline, 9th grade, Benton Area High School; Chloe Musser, 9th grade, Benton Area High School.

 Provided

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum sent 12 students in grades 7-12 grade students to the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) science fair held Saturday at Susquehanna University.

The students, representing four area middle/high schools and homeschoolers, placed in the top 30% of projects presented at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s science fair, sponsored by the PPL Foundation, which is held annually in January.

This accomplishment qualified the students to attend the PJAS Regional Science Fair.

Six of these students will be moving on to the PJAS State competition held on May 18 at Penn State University after scoring first awards at the regional competition. Two students, Brooke Rhoads and Jyoti Alaparthi, not only scored high enough to move on to the state competition, they received the top score in their section for the Regional Fair.

Science Fair results:

Emeline Snook “Disintegration Rates of Over-the-Counter Pain Medication”

1st Award*

Katie Corbeill, “Glowing Blue – Investigating the Luminol Reaction” 1st

Award*

Brett Covey, “Acid Rain” 2nd Award

Nathan Corbeill, “Studying the Growth of the Magical Beanstalk” 1st Award*

Micah Campbell, “Nucleation” 2nd Award

Brooke Rhoads, “Gravitropism and Plant Growth” 1st Award* Junior High Top

Score for Biological Sciences

Kathryn Polstra, “Caffeine and Metabolic Rate” 2nd award

Abigail LaValley, “Does the Color of Text Affect Readability” 2nd Award

Katherine Rapp, “Prediction of Somatic Cell Count Through Thermal Imaging”

1st Award*

Jyoti Alaparthi, “Lemna Minors Cleaning Capacity of Oil Spills in Ponds” 1st

Award* High School Biological Science Top Score Award

Olivia Beishline, “Crystal Creations” 2nd Award

Chloe Musser, “Growing Crystals” 2nd Award

*Denotes a student moving on to the State Science Fair

