BRIAR CREEK — A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, contractor HRI Incorporated will continue milling and paving operations on Route 11, from the intersection with Interstate 80/Route 11 to Commerce Drive in Berwick.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restricts with flagging at intersections.
Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades and line painting.
The project is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.
HRI Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.
Route 44 lane restrictions
BLOOMSBURG — A resurfacing project will continue on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.
On Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13, contractor Glen O. Hawbaker will continue to work on the project.
The work will be performed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.
Work is expected to be completed by mid August, weather permitting.
Route 339 road work
MIFFLINVILLE — A paving project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue in the week ahead.
On Monday, Aug. 10, contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be placing shoulder material and performing clean-up work from a recently completed paving project in northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.
This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.
Delays should be expected.
Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.
Work is expected to be completed Aug. 19, weather permitting.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.
