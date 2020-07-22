MIFFLINBURG — A State House member said Monday that legal action could be forthcoming in the wake of a decision by Gov. Tom Wolf to withhold CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money from Lebanon County.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) said action could be taken but what form it could take was not clear.
Rowe explained that a bill was passed unanimously by both the House and Senate and signed by the governor which allocated federal CARES Act funds to the counties.
“He does not have legal recourse to be restricting these funds,” Rowe said. “But he is doing it.”
Lebanon County commissioners voted in May to immediately declare the county in the “yellow” phase of coronavirus relief outside of the state planned rollout.
Their vote came hours before the governor announced 12 counties would start a limited reopening. Lebanon County was not among them.
Rowe decried the governor’s recent action as contrary to the democratic process.
“It just goes to show how much power has been seized by the executive of Pennsylvania,” Rowe said. “Regardless of whether you are a Republican or Democrat, having one man be able to essentially rule with an iron fist and exact petty political retribution on a political rival is a very dangerous thing.”
Pushback was also reported after the governor’s decision last week to limit restaurants to 25% capacity in view of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in certain regions. Restaurant owners met in the Pittsburgh area and hoped to create an association which could fight or amend the governor’s order.
