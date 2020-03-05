LEWISBURG — The Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) and the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) recently announced a new leadership program they will present jointly.
Learning to Lead with the Donald Heiter Community Center and BVRA will be from 2:45 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays starting March 17 to May 12 at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg. Middle school students from all area schools are welcome. The cost is $200 per student but there are scholarships available. Call the DHCC at 570-524-5000 or email pool@bvrec.org for more information.
Sessions will begin with team-building and trust-building exercises, such as a ropes course modified so only low-to-the ground elements are used. Exercises are designed to build leadership and individual roles within a group.
Tony Stafford, BVRA director of outdoor recreation, explained that students will be assigned a task or a problem to solved.
“Through that task they learn metaphorically how they are improving their leadership,” Stafford said. “If they are not successful in the task then we talk about why not. What’s not working well? How can we work better as a team to accomplish the task at hand.”
Stafford said Keith Mark, BVRA AmeriCorps member, will help the young students understand why they did the activity and how it relates to the real-life, civic engagement piece of the program. They will be using rope course material at the middle school, ordinarily used for physical education classes.
“Our hope is that through these activities they gain some self-confidence and some self-esteem as well as a variety of leadership traits,” Stafford added. “Problem solving, communication, trust-building, learning to ask for help, having failure to deal with and persistence.”
Penn Garvin, DHCC board president, said the civic engagement part of the program follows, where the students learn skills they will be able to use to lead their community. Talking about what leadership is would be part of it as well as learning about ones self, as well as learning tools for facilitation and listening.
The format is an improvement over previous leadership courses, Garvin said, because it gets the students physically engaged before a classroom session.
“We have a great belief that this will enhance what they learn in civic engagement,” Garvin said. “And what they do in the low ropes course and the team-building will be enhanced by them thinking about it in the civic engagement.”
Sixth, seventh and eighth grades, she noted, were the ideal times in a young person’s development to introduce leadership skills.
“Middle school seems young to some people,” Garvin said. “But to us it is the time when you begin to think beyond just yourself and is just the right time.”
Chris Arnold, a DHCC board member and parent to middle-school children, elaborated. He cited external distractions which start entering the lives of boys and girls at that age.
“This gives us an opportunity to help them see beyond themselves and beyond their own communities,” Arnold said. “I immediately had some buy-in on this as the parent of middle school kids. There is not really anything in middle school that helps you with that transition.”
Arnold said social, physical and mental growth of children in middle school is taken to high school. But in high school there tend to be more organizations and courses established to help develop leadership.
“This I see as an opportunity to give kids a chance to get their feet wet and start working together with their peers,” Arnold said. “It is not just being on the same sports team or in the band together. It is something outside of that.”
Garvin observed that middle schoolers tend to bring what they learn, such as team-building or mediation, back to their families. She concluded that leadership training is a good thing.
“Last time that we did it we really saw that middle school students left with a better understanding of how they function in the world and what their effects are with other people,” she concluded. “Whether they are good listeners or whether they tend to cut up a lot and are jokers or whether they help a team or distract it.”
Arnold, whose children are already involved in numerous activities, concluded Learning to Lead will serve as one more piece in their overall growth which they will take with them as they progress to college and what follows.
