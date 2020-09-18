NEW COLUMBIA — Progress continued over the summer on an events barn along River Road, New Columbia.
Scott Robinson, Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge 96 warden, said pains were being taken to keep the emerging facility looking authentic.
New features were hard to miss on both the northern side and southern sides of the structure.
“There is going to be a grand staircase here and there will be a handicap ramp going up to it so it will be (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible,” Robinson said as he pointed toward activity on the northern side. “Our lodge entrance will be right there. Our lodge will be in that section.”
A stage will be inside the events barn, as well as an interior silo which will be part of the decor. An expansive porch on the “sunny” southern exposure of the barn was also progressing.
Robinson said October completion for the barn was a possibility.
“All the major stuff is done,” he said. “All the framing inside, the electrical work and the plumbing. We’re just basically doing the exterior work and the finishing work now.”
Robinson said contributions to Odd Fellows Lodge 96 were financing the construction. They are being helped out by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania.
Though there have been no recent fundraisers due to limits on gatherings, Robinson said that would change in the month ahead.
“In Search of the Ghost of Rebecca Davis,” a historical recreation of a 1920s seance, will be held on Saturday nights in October at the current IOOF Lodge, 10491 River Road, New Columbia.
Tickets are $35 and include a ghost tour ($45 on Halloween night). People under age 18 will not be admitted to the entertainment event. Call 570-541-3494 for more information.
The seance and its fictional namesake will be featured in an upcoming Weekender edition of The Standard-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.