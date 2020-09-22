Gordner touts experience, accomplishments

HARRISBURG — As he seeks another term representing Pennsylvania’s 27th senatorial district, Republican John Gordner is touting his years of experience and multiple accomplishments while serving in Harrisburg.
Gordner, 58, will face Democrat Michelle Siegel in the November election. The 27th district covers Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, as well as a portion of Luzerne County.
Gordner, who lives in Berwick, noted that he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, and the Senate in 2003.
“I’ve been one of the most successful senators in getting legislation passed in the House and Senate, and signed into law by the governor,” he said. “It’s ranged from pieces of legislation that helped municipalities to the agricultural community.”
In 2011, Gordner said he authored legislation proposed to “rescue and shore up” Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation, which was running at a $4 billion deficit.
“In January of 2020, the unemployment compensation fund was almost 200% fully funded,” Gordner said. “We had it in A-plus-plus shape in January of this year.”
He said the fund is now “back in bad shape” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordner also pointed to other projects which he’s been involved with.
“We passed transportation funding legislation a number of years ago,” he said. “I was able to secure the biggest transportation project in the entire state, with the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT). It’s over an $800 million project.”
Once completed, the CSVT will connect Route 147 just south of Montandon to Route 15, south of Shamokin Dam.
“There’s just projects all over the area (I’ve been involved with), sometimes it’s sewer and water projects,” Gordner said. “Sometimes it’s $800 million projects, sometimes its $50 or $100 million projects.”
Moving forward, he said legislators must be focused on COVID-19 economic relief.
“The hospitality industry has been hit harder than any other, whether it’s bars, restaurants, hotels,” Gordner said. ‘That continues to be a focus.”
He said legislators have worked to drive Federal CARES funding to counties to distribute to municipalities, nonprofit organizations and businesses.
Gordner noted that investment in broadband is one area in which counties can utilize the CARES funding. Counties he serves will be using funding to invest in the technology.
“We’ve had a problem with broadband for more than a decade,” he said. “ I’m excited that by January or February of next year there will be a lot more broadband deployment in our area.”
By serving as Senate Majority whip for the past six years, Gordner said he’s had “a lot of opportunities” to move projects and legislation for consideration.
“I am at the table for all the budget discussions and, frankly, everything else,” he said, adding that he was recently involved in a “high level” discussion on election code issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.