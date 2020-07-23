SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Projects Inc. board of directors has voted to cancel the 42nd annual Market Street Festival and the annual Halloween parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival was scheduled to be held Sept. 26, with the parade scheduled for Oct. 20.
The organization has started to plan events to be held in 2021.
