SUNBURY – A confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday afternoon at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Head Start Program in the Sunbury Children’s Center.
The Department of Health (DOH) was immediately contacted, following required protocol, officials from the CSIU reported.
The Children’s Center, which houses Head Start and Early Intervention Programs, will close its physical building effective today through Monday, Oct. 5 for deep clearing and disinfecting. Families will continue virtual instruction during the building closure, officials noted.
Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families and staff members who were in “close contact” (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with the COVID-19 positive person were notified and instructed to quarantine. The DOH’s current recommendation for a person in close contact to a positive case is to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact.
Students and staff have been informed of this positive case, the temporary building closure, and a transition to virtual learning. As community spread and DOH designations are updated each week, it is possible that changes to this plan may occur, officials from the CSIU noted.
