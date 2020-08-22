NEW COLUMBIA — Short-term alternating single-lane closures will continue in the coming week in White Deer Township, Union County.
Contractor Suit-Kote Corporation will be begin microsurfacing the roadway starting at mile marker 207 and continuing west to the Clinton County line.
Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures. Work will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Work will be performed between 1 and 6 p.m. Mondays, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 6 a.m. to noon Fridays.
No work will be performed in the eastbound lanes in the coming week.
Route 104 road work
MIDDLEBURG — A PennDOT contractor will be begin milling and microsurfacing on Route 104 in Middleburg.
Between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, will begin milling and paving Route 104, beginning just north of the New Berlin Highway and ending where Route 104 south splits off of Route 522.
The intersection of Routes 104 and 522 will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, through Wednesday, Aug. 26, while the contractor makes repairs. A detour using Route 522 south, Route 104 south to Paxtonville Road to Paxton Street and Route 522 will be in place while the work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 11.
