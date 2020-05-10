Now is the time to grab your cameras and get out on the Greenway! Not only is May National Photography Month, but the Susquehanna Greenway is awakening with the onset of warmer weather and a landscape of photography opportunities.
Not sure where to start? Here are some favorite spots in the Susquehanna Greenway perfect for any photo excursion. Don’t forget to enter your favorites in the 9th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest for a chance to win cash prizes.
Montgomery Pike Scenic Overlook (Lycoming County). Nestled atop Bald Eagle Mountain along Route 15 north, the Montgomery Pike Scenic Overlook boasts impressive views of the river valley below. From this vantage point, you can not only trace the West Branch of the Susquehanna as it meanders past Williamsport, but you can also see the surrounding countryside, including Canfield Island and the Williamsport Regional Airport.
Milton State Park (Northumberland County). How about a little island adventure? Milton State Park is an 82-acre island located on the Susquehanna River’s West Branch. Ideal for walking, biking, or picnicking, the park has a network of trails around the island. As you explore, you’ll find it’s a great place to have a camera handy with unique river views at unexpected turns as well as the local wildlife.
Scenic River Towns. The shores of the Susquehanna River are also home to an assortment of river towns, each one showcasing its own unique charm and character. Bring a camera along as you explore to capture the heritage, people, and unique spirit of these Susquehanna treasures.
Shikellamy State Park (Union and Northumberland counties). Located at the confluence of the West Branch and North Branch of the Susquehanna River, Shikellamy State Park is divided into two main sections: (1) the Overlook on the West Branch, and (2) a Marina on the North Branch. Covering 132 acres, the park features a nature trail and overlook with stunning views of the two branches colliding. Get your timing right and you can visually see the blue waters of the West Branch and darker waters of the North Branch merging at the confluence. Shikellamy is also home to Lake Augusta, a seasonal lake that is a popular rowing and boating site during the warmer months.
Isle of Que (Snyder County). While it is not an island, this long narrow peninsula on the outskirts of Selinsgrove, is a great spot for capturing unique images. Whether you choose to walk, bike, or paddle this destination, one thing is for sure — you will have ample subjects to photograph including beautiful waterside houses, native wildlife, recreationalists along and on the Susquehanna River, and the river islands of the Middle Susquehanna Water Trail.
McKees Half Falls Rest Area (Snyder County). Located on Routes 11 and 15 heading to or from Harrisburg, McKees Half Falls is a perfect place to stop for a picnic lunch and enjoy some riverside scenery. The rushing rapids here add some interest to any photo, and, if you stay awhile, you might even catch some paddlers as they navigate this river feature.
Millersburg Riverfront Park (Dauphin County). If any place could capture the essence of the Middle Susquehanna River, it would be Millersburg Riverfront Park. Keep your camera handy as you walk along the park’s riverside path, past bench swings and greenery, all the way to the iconic swinging bridge at the far end of the park. As you look out over the river, you’ll see some islands and the famous Millersburg Ferry, which is believed to be the last wooden double stern-wheel paddle boat operating in the United States.
We hope these locations inspire you to explore and capture the beauty of our region through photography! The Susquehanna Greenway 9th Annual Photo Contest is accepting entries through June 30, in four categories: Landscapes, River Towns, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.
Visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories. Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.
