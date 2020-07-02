HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday by the state Department of Health showed 832 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Statewide, the total case count rose to 88,074.
Confirmed new cases in local counties rose in Lycoming, Northumberland, Columbia and Union counties. Two new cases were reported in Northumberland, Union and Columbia counties while Lycoming County added six new cases. One new confirmed case was reported in Montour County.
There are 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths, based on data released by the state. Only one new death was reported in a local county, Lycoming County.
“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Local confirmed county numbers, provided by the state, are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 287 cases (6 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 188 cases (20 deaths)
• Union County, 83 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 67 cases (1 death)
• Snyder County, 55 cases (2 deaths)
• Columbia County, 382 cases (34 deaths)
As the holiday weekend approaches, the DOH asked resident to do their part to combat the virus. Residents are encouraged to avoid large gatherings and to remember that mask-wearing is required in public settings and when around other people to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to an order signed by Levine, mask wearing is required whenever anyone leaves home.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties. Of our total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,706 of total cases are in health care workers.
