Long before Jimmie Johnson announced during the off season that 2020 would be his last year of full-time NASCAR competition, I jumped on the bandwagon of many and started to comprise a list of drivers who stand a shot at replacing him at Hendrick Motorsports.
Corey LaJoie is not on my list, even though he has been publicly lobbying for the ride. For a multitude of reasons, I don’t believe he’s a viable option.
With NASCAR racing this weekend at Johnson’s home track in Fontana, Calif. — also the site of his first Cup victory — what follows is a list of who I feel would be the best fit with the Hendrick team, with the man at the top of the list the one I believe most likely to replace Johnson.
10. No one: With sponsorship in question for this team, it’s possible Rick Hendrick could opt to switch the Ally Financial sponsorship to Alex Bowman’s car and shrink to a three-car team in order to climb back on top in NASCAR’s number one series.
9. Martin Truex: He is believed to be contracted to Joe Gibbs Racing through the 2021 season, but I believe Truex would be a good fit with the Hendrick team. And without crew chief Cole Pearn by his side at the Gibbs team, Truex will soon realize he’s not Gibbs’ favored driver, which will cause him to start to look elsewhere for 2021. After all, in racing, contracts are made to be broken.
8. Noah Gragson: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity team has long been a developmental team for the Hendrick operation. When the team hired Gragson, many pointed to him as Johnson’s potential replacement as William Byron and Chase Elliott both honed their skills with “Junior’s” team before being promoted to the Cup series. I just don’t think Gragson has what it takes to drive for a top Cup team, even though he did recently win his first Xfinity race at Daytona.
7. Ryan Truex: There’s something about the Truex brothers that I find to be in line with the type of drivers Hendrick is known to hire. While Ryan hasn’t had the success his brother Martin has, Rick Hendrick has a history of taking chances on underdogs.
6. Justin Allgaier: As noted with Gragson, the JR Motorsports team which Allgaier drives for has long been a developmental team for Hendrick Motorsports. He even has long-time sponsor Brandt which he could carry to the Cup series if the Hendrick team is struggling to attract sponsorship. That could free up Ally Financial to take a staring role on one of the team’s other cars. Although he did fail once as a Cup driver, that effort was with a back marker team which has since folded. Allgaier seems to be a driver in the Hendrick mold, but might he be considered “damaged goods” since he already had one failed attempt as a Cup driver?
5. Brett Moffitt: Last year, I labeled Moffitt as one of the best active drivers in NASCAR. He must be on the radar of top Cup teams, and given he’s driving this year for a Chevrolet team in the truck series he must be on Hendrick’s list of potential drivers. He previously ran a partial season with Michael Waltrip Racing in the Cup series, running strong enough to claim Rookie of the Year honors. Moffitt is the perfect mix of being a young gun with a lot of experience that could appeal to the Hendrick team.
4. Zane Smith: I believe there’s at least one surprise name on Hendrick’s list of potential Johnson replacements, and Smith could be the biggest surprise of all. As the former ARCA race winner was running a partial schedule with JR Motorsports last season, it was noted that he was receiving advice from Johnson as the two have been friends for a long time. Could Johnson push to have this driver replace him? It wouldn’t be the first time Hendrick took a chance on a relatively unknown rookie, just like he did with Jeff Gordon and Johnson.
3. Ryan Blaney: A driver who has not quite lived up to his potential with the Penske team is in a contract year and could be a good fit with the Hendrick team, particularly since he’s friends with Chase Elliott.
2. Kyle Larson: Larson has been on my list of potential Hendrick drivers for years, and now he’s seemed to have moved to the top of everyone else’s list. However, he criticized this team several years ago. That, and the fact that Hendrick would discourage him from continuing to compete in USAC races, could be enough to scratch Larson from the list of potential new drivers of the No. 48.
1. Daniel Hemric: For years, I have been comparing Hemric to Johnson, someone who struggled to win in NASCAR’s junior divisions but quickly became a Cup superstar. With Hemric running a partial season this year in the Xfinity series with JR Motorsports after winning Cup Rookie of the Year honors last year, I believe this could be the perfect training program for Johnson’s replacement. He also seems like a driver in Hendric mold, a good guy with a lot of talent. I’m so confident Hemric would the perfect man to step behind the wheel of the 48 that I’m going to predict he wins his first Cup race in 2021, driving for Hendrick Motorsports.
