WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently announced a donor-advised fund was established to benefit the Shamokin Area School District.
The FCFP, based in Williamsport, said a $250,000 anonymous donation allowed FCFP to provide a grant to the school district for use on the turf replacement project at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
"We are honored to engage in this project," said Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President and CEO. "It provides a tremendous opportunity to support the school district beyond its budget while honoring more than a century’s worth of significant community contributions from multiple generations of the donor’s family."
The district will honor the donor by naming the field Bridy-Ruane Field in recognition of the decades of contributions made to Shamokin, Coal Township, and the surrounding communities. The naming will posthumously honor family members Flory Bridy (1903-1951), Lucy Gergen Bridy (1904-2011), Dr. Daniel J. Bridy (1935-2018), Joseph R. Ruane (1905-1994), Mary Burke Ruane (1906- 2004), and Paul G. Ruane (1933- 2000). Mary Lou Ruane Bridy, Anita Barni Ruane were also honored.
The turf replacement is complete and ready for use in the fall 2020 sports season. In addition to football, the field will be home to the band, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and serve as a practice field for baseball and softball.
"The new field will enable our students and athletes to safely play on a state-of-the-art synthetic turf material. The field will also be used by the band and is a multiple purpose field that can also be used for other sports and a variety of student activities," said Chris Venna, Shamokin Area Schol District superintendent. "The district very much appreciates the generous contribution and is honored to memorialize the Bridy and Ruane families and their service to the community.
Henry Hynoski, Shamokin Area High School head football coach, expressed gratitude for district residents willing to help out.
"Our field was outdated," he observed. This gift came at the perfect time. The support that we have in the local community is huge.”
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
