WILLIAMSPORT — Students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s diesel equipment technology program have invaluable laboratory access to a time-tested road warrior: A 2006 Volvo VNL single-axle tractor, donated after its retirement from UPS Freight fleet service.
“UPS is a valued partner of Penn College and our students. This gift will provide our diesel students an opportunity for experience on the real-life wear and tear they will find in industry,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, the college’s director of corporate relations. “This is a mutually beneficial opportunity because the signature brown on the truck resonates with our students, reminding them that UPS is a partner in their education and a potential employer for their career.”
“This is priceless to our student technicians to get hands-on with a truck that shows typical wear and displays evidence of the value that UPS places on maintaining its fleet,” said Mark E. Sones, instructor of diesel equipment technology at the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center south of main campus.
The 25-year faculty veteran noted that the retired truck will serve a variety of educational purposes as a hands-on training aid for students across the school’s diesel curriculum – including instruction in engines, electrical, drivetrain, air conditioning, advanced engine control diagnostics and preventive maintenance.
“The technicians at UPS obviously have taken great pride in this donation,” Sones said. “This vehicle has been well-maintained, including care and attention to the paint and mechanical systems, all the way down to the signature silver stripe outlining the wheel rims,” Sones said.
The donation was arranged through James R. Poehailos, UPS Freight fleet manager; and two Penn College alumni giving back to their alma mater: Scott C. Moore, district fleet manager, and Gregory A. Tama, retired senior director of maintenance, engineering systems and technology. Moore is a 1992 diesel alumnus and Tama is a 1983 graduate in automotive technology.
