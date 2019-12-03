MILTON — Gregory Lamprinos is being remembered as a businessman who was “on the cutting edge of technology.”
Lamprinos, 90, passed away on Saturday. In 1958, he opened Lamprinos TV Center, where he sold televisions, radios, appliances, records and sheet music.
Ray Leeser, a proprietor of Leeser’s Shoe Store, said his father owned a shoe repair business in Milton at the same time Lamprinos’ father owned a similar business nearby.
“We were kind of friendly competitors,” Leeser recalled.
Leeser said Lamprinos started repairing televisions out of his family’s business until opening his store in the same building where Subway is now located. Lamprinos started doing the repair work in 1954.
“(Lamprinos) was one of the few that knew how to repair TVs,” Leeser recalled. “TVs were quite new to the area... He was on the cutting edge of technology.”
George Venios, a Milton historian, said his parents as well as Lamprinos’ parents were Greek immigrants.
“The Greek community is pretty small in town,” Venios said. “Everybody was friendly with each other. Our families were very, very close.”
As a teenager, Venios said he often visited Lamprinos’ store.
“He had the only store that had 45 records,” Venios recalled. “We spent a lot of time in his store... It was popular with teenagers.”
Leeser said the store was popular for other reasons as well.
With televisions lining the windows of Lamprinos’ store, Leeser said he would often stand outside of the store watching television programs, which were at the time broadcast in black and white.
“I bought several TVs from him,” Leeser recalled. “He was always polite and very businesslike.”
“He was an entrepreneur and a self-made businessman,” Venios added. “He was just a good guy.”
Venios documented Lamprinos’ history in the community in his book “Chronicles and Legends of Milton.”
The book noted that Lamprinos graduated from the Milton Area High School with the Class of 1947. He furthered his education in electronics through NRI Correspondence School.
Lamprinos operated his business from the corner of Elm Street and Broadway for 35 years.
The business was founded at the same time in which cable television service was first offered in the Milton area.
According to Venios’ book, Lamprinos served as president of the Milton Merchants Association in the early 1960s.
“Lamprinos was responsible in raising funds among downtown businesses, on very short notice, to underwrite the costs of decorating the business district for the gala Welcome Home Parade and Celebration for Milton’s hometown Miss Pennsylvania, Crystal Martin,” the book said.
According to Lamprinos’ obituary, which appears on page four of today’s newspaper, he opened a second business location in 1990 along Route 45 in Lewisburg. His son John now owns and operates that business.
“He continued to be a fixture at the Lewisburg store, going in six days a week up until this last Tuesday,” the obituary said.
A viewing for Lamprinos will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Shaw Funeral Home, Milton, with a service to follow.
