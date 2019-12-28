LEWISBURG — A 16-week program was recently announced for people in poverty but willing to find a way out.
Rose Williams, program coordinator, said Getting Ahead in the Valley will be from 5 to about 7:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday. Feb. 25 at Chef’s Place at the Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. Another 16-week session would start on the last Thursday of August in Lewisburg at a site to be determined. Call or text 570-238-0478 for more information.
Williams helped facilitate a similar program earlier this year at St. Johns UCC in West Milton. The Getting Ahead program, a CommUnity Zone of Lewisburg collaboration, already has numerous community partners and volunteers but is in need of more.
Williams said a typical applicant could be a mom who is a resident of Section 8 subsidized housing and has found that keeping a job, living conditions, children’s health and transportation challenges have snowballed. Living in the moment, she added, doesn’t allow the mom or anyone in similar circumstances to plan ahead.
“Until you are able to plan ahead, you can’t get ahead,” Williams said. “In our classes, we learn to plan.”
Williams said participants investigate what has contributed to the challenges they face. They include individual choices made, community conditions, exploitation and the politics of poverty.
People involved take “ownership” of their efforts.
“They set their own rules,” Williams said. “Turn your cell phone off. Put your cell phone away. There will be no cursing here. And they enforce them.”
Williams said a meeting night begins with a meal, where a discussion starts around what is new and good.
“Everybody participates in ‘What’s New and Good?’” she said. “When you are living in that type of poverty, it is hard to find that.”
Motivation at the group level was helpful, Williams added. A participant at the church last year announced progress at many group meetings. It included a return to an anger management class, finding a math tutor as she worked toward a GED and using an extra $25 to open a savings account.
Williams said participants are asked to investigate how poverty effects the community but receive a stipend for their work.
“They do a community assessment. They do a self-assessment. They do homework,” she said. “They are doing work and so we honor them by paying them a stipend. It also offsets gas costs to get to the program.”
Participants could also expect to be shown how to improve their speech. Williams said three weeks of meetings would include language.
“Most of our people always talk in a casual register,” Williams observed. “That means they use a lot of slang, lower vocabulary and curse a lot.”
A more formal register, including use of multi-syllable words, longer sentences and better diction would be stressed, as would mock interviews. Participants will be encouraged to speak correctly to their children, as youngsters from poverty often begin school at a speech deficit they may not recover from.
Williams added that school districts are also investigated using data from school performance. Districts which include buildings with less than ideal report cards are discussed as well as teaching parents to advocate for their children.
“You are going to need to be their voice, and make sure they get the education they deserve,” Williams said. “I’m seeing that happen. You give (parents) that empowerment and they are doing it now. They are not taking suspension after suspension without questioning it.”
Sponsorship and volunteers were crucial to the programs success, Williams said. They included a need for kitchen crew and child care volunteers. Clearances for child care volunteers would be required, but could be obtained at no charge. Transportation volunteers could also be needed as Williams noted that 50% of the first group did not have auto transportation.
Williams, with 33 years of service to the Head Start program, called her role in coordinating the new program a life passion.
“I’ve worked with folks, I like to call under-resourced as opposed to poverty,” Williams said. “They have been my passion for a long time. I know these people well. I know their potential. I know their strengths.”
Williams said she saw generations of people coming back during her tenure with Head Start. While Head Start was wonderful, she conceded it might be only a piece of the puzzle. Further research led Williams to resources of her own, such as curricula to address both individual action and what an institution may do to help people work their way out of poverty.
