MILTON — A retrospective exhibit of works by the late Naomi Savage will be on display Oct. 1 through Dec. 26 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Savage, who lived from 1927 through 2005, was a photographer who regarded the darkroom as a laboratory where she could invent new and exciting techniques that began with photography but which expanded the capability of the medium to new and previously unexplored limits.
She was the niece of Man Ray, who advised her that "the darkroom is a place to make fearless tries at whatever images come to mind." Savage followed this advice throughout her career, often pushing photography outside the boundaries of the traditional darkroom.
This exhibition will be accompanied by the first comprehensive monograph on Savage's work to be published, with an essay by Francis M. Naumann. The work was published by MAB Books.
The art bank is free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
