Essay contest winners announced
DANVILLE — The Days of Remembrance foundation announced the winners for the second annual essay contest encompassing high school students throughout Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Congratulations to Lillie Whiting, a Danville Area High School freshman, won first place. The daughter of Chris and Sizann Whiting, Lillie’s winning essay was titled Anti-Semitism and will receive a $500 cash prize as well as her first-place certificate. Her social studies teacher is Gregory Titman.
Paige Sabol, a freshman from Danville, took second-place honors with her essay titled Eugenics and Its Impact on the Holocaust. She is the daughter of Frank and Dawnette Sabol.
Paige will receive a $250 cash prize as well as her second-place certificate. Her social studies teacher is Rebecca Blansfield.
Ten area high school students garnered honorable mention certificates and a $100 cash prize.
Receiving honorable mention were:
• Ella DeWald and Angela Weng, both freshmen at Danville Area High School and are the students of Titman. DeWald is the daughter of Matthew and Elaine DeWald. Her essay was named Antisemitism: The Hate is Real. Angela is the daughter of Huopeng Weng and Changrong Jiang. Her essay was titled The Effects of Anti-Semitism.
• Cierra Clayton, a senior at Mount Carmel Area High School. She is the daughter of Cynthia Clayton. The title of her essay was The Plague of Antisemitism.
• Nicholas Fleck, a freshman at Milton Area High School. He is the son of Guy and Kristin Fleck. The title of his essay was Anti-Semitism: A Plague Millenniums Old.
• Tyler Jeffrey, a junior at Southern Columbia Area High School. He is the son of William Jeffrey and Shannon Troutman. The title of his essay was Anti-Semitism: Never Forget. Tyler’s English teacher is Mackenzie Brouse.
• Kathryn Fedder, a freshman at Shikellamy Area High School. She is the daughter of Bryan and Jayne Fetter. The title of her essay was How the Rediscovery of Eugenics Affected Nazi Germany. Kathryn’s teacher is Mark Cox.
• Jenna Brosious, a senior at Line Mountain Area High School. She is the daughter of Kevin and Jill Brosious. The title of her essay was The Rise to Eugenics. Her teacher is Sophia Molesevich.
• Lily Saar, a senior at Montoursville Area High School. Her essay was titled Anti-Semitism: Where It Began and Its Everlasting Impact.
• Katie Jones, a senior at Loyalsock Township High School. Her essay was titled Anti-Semitism Throughout History. Her teacher is Justin Vanfleet.
• Chloe Springman, a sophomore at Hughesville High School. Her essay was titled Eugenics.
The essays were based the result of students’ research of the Holocaust. The Days of Remembrance program’s inspiration started with the action of Congress in 1980.
Hemphill graduates from William Jewell College Oxford Honors Program
Liberty, Mo. — Emily Rose Hemphill, of Watsontown, PA, graduated May 16 from William Jewell College Oxbridge Honors Program in Liberty, Mo., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, with honors and a minor in classical humanities.
She spent her junior year abroad, attending Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, England.
Hemphill is a 2016 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She is the daughter of Jon and Pamela Hemphill of Watsontown and granddaughter of Charles and Barbara Sykes of Milton.
Heaps Named to University of the Sciences dean’s list
PHILADELPHIA — Caitlyn Heaps has been named to the fall dean’s list at University of the Sciences.
Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2019.
Heaps, of Mifflinburg, is a Doctor of Pharmacy student.
Hixson named to University of Utah dean’s list
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Hannah Hixson, of Mifflinburg, was named to the University of Utah’s spring dean’s list.
Bucknell University lists local graduates
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University presented degrees to more than 800 graduates during commencement, held May 17.
Local graduates include:
• Lexis Forrestal of Montgomery
• Olivia George of Watsontown
• Nana Appiah-Padi of Lewisburg
• Emma Downey of Lewisburg
• Robert Han of Lewisburg
• Lily Romano of Lewisburg
• Tony Song of Lewisburg
• Richard Stover of Lewisburg
• James Zheng of Lewisburg
• Jon Hunsberger of Mifflinburg
• Brock Hower of Milton
• Brandon Stokes of Milton
Testa earns degree from University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Seana Testa, of Lewisburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering during University of Vermont commencement ceremonies, held May 17.
Penn College offering manufacturing certificate
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is accepting applications for its CNC machinist certificate, offered for the first time this fall.
The certificate is geared to recent high school graduates and incumbent workers who wish to obtain additional training and skills for an advanced position.
Coursework includes mill and lathe operations, precision measurement, blueprint reading and CNC programming.
A portion of a three-year $685,297 National Science Foundation grant paid for the development of the certificate. The grant — Implementing the Mechanisms to Lessen the Talent Gap in Advanced Manufacturing — is from the NSF’s Advanced Technology Education program.
