MILTON — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has granted a request from the Borough of Milton to take over enforcing noise violations at borough businesses licensed through the PLCB.
Borough Solicitor Bob Benion said he received notification that the PLCB on April 15 approved a request for the borough to enforce noise violations at PLCB-licensed businesses in the municipality for a one-year period.
“It doesn’t take away all (PLCB’s) other powers, which are very large,” Benion said. “When it comes to the violation on noise emanating from the premises, they will not be enforcing that against the licensee.”
At the end of the one-year period, Benion said borough council can vote on whether to apply to the PLCB for an extension to the right to enforce the noise ordinance at licensed establishments.
In October, council authorized Benion to craft a resolution on the matter after it was noted that Speedy’s Place was warned by the PLCB for having soft music playing on its patio after 7 p.m.
Council approved that resolution in February.
In March, Thomas Miller, a PLCB hearing examiner, conducted a hearing on the issue in Milton.
During the hearing, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department is prepared to take over enforcement of noise violations from PLCB-licensed establishments.
Chad Gonzales, owner of Speedy’s Place, testified during the hearing that his business was issued a warning by a PLCB officer who was passing through the area and discovered an acoustic musician who was using a speaker to perform on the patio of the business.
“We were doing (acoustic music) Sundays, 4 to 7, on the patio,” Gonzales said. “I don’t think we had any residential complaints. It was an officer in the area (who issued the warning).
“We haven’t had any (violations) since then and we won’t (have music outside) until we find out what happens with this hearing.”
Upon questioning from Miller, Gonzales said he understands his business must comply with noise ordinances regardless of the hearing results.
Gonzales added that he thinks it’s important for enforcement of noise violations to be turned over the the borough.
“We are trying to build up the downtown,” he said. “TIME is doing a lot, the borough is doing a lot (to enhance the community).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.