MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Middle School announced its selections for the P.R I.D.E. Award Students of the Month for September.
Students are selected by their teachers on the criteria of positive attitude, respect for others and regular attendance, involvement in at least one extracurricular activity, demonstrates honesty and integrity and have enthusiasm for learning. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club.
Sixth-grader Warrick Beachy was selected. He has three sisters. His parents are Verlyn and Treda Beachy, of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject in school is social studies. He enjoys archery and tech ed. He is in the youth group at a church and the youth football program in school. Other things he enjoys include basketball, baseball, playing with his dogs and hunting. When Warwick grows up he would like to be a zoologist.
Seventh-grader Brian Reeder is the son of Jessica Powell and Jon Reeder. Brian has one sister and lives in Mifflinburg. His favorite class is gym. He enjoys the following activities at school: TSA, football, basketball and baseball. Other things he enjoys include hunting and fishing. When Brian grows up, he would like to be an engineer.
Eighth-grader Ben Reimer was also chosen. He has two sisters and three brothers and lives in Lewisburg. His parents are Are Kornelius and Sheri Reimer. He enjoys cross-country skiing and is involved in his youth group. He also likes to read, play games and watch movies. When Ben grows up, he would like to be a surgeon.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club is always looking for new members. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant, Mifflinburg. Call 570–922–1997 for more information.
