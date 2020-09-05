MIDDLEBURG — PennDOT announced milling and resurfacing would continue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 on parts of Routes 104 and 522 in Middleburg.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime would be handling the project from north of the New Berlin Highway to where Route 104 south splits off of Route 522. The contractor will also be working at the intersection of Routes 104 and 522 which will be closed.
A detour will be in effect using Route 522 south, Route 104 south to Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) to Paxton Street and Route 522. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 23, weather permitting.
