WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown-based nonprofit organization is taking part in a pilot fundraising program, thanks to a $5,000 grant it received from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Network For Good.
Donna Bridge, the volunteer fundraising chair for Kingdom Kidz, said in August she started a Facebook fundraiser asking people to donate to Kingdom Kidz in honor of her birthday. Bridge founded the organization in 2000.
She noted that Facebook fundraisers are operated by the Network For Good.
“When we received the check (from the fundraiser), in that envelope was a note that said ‘do you need money for your organization?’ We have grant money available,” Bridge recalled.
After filling out a questionnaire related to that letter, Bridge said Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr received an email asking if Kingdom Kidz was interested in participating in the Jumpstart Program.
“We were chosen for this program,” Bridge said. “It is from this January through next January... It is a pilot program. There are 50 of us, from across the nation.”
According to Bridge, each of the organizations received a $5,000 grant from the Network For Good and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in order to cover the costs of participating.
“We have seen a trend,” Bridge explained. “It’s the same trend (the Network For Good is) seeing that giving by donors is drastically down. They will teach me how to reach out to individuals, tell them how their money is being used.
“It’s not just writing a thank you note anymore,” she continued. “People want more than that. They want to know how their money is being used.”
Bridge estimates she will spend at least 60 hours per month working on the program.
She will be meeting weekly via the internet with a personal coach.
Bridge will be learning how to monitor donations and follow up on the donations with email or text messaging contacts.
“My first assignment next week is to make my first ask (for a donation),” Bridge said. “(Network For Good) wants repeat donors.”
She noted that Kingdom Kidz will receive all donations obtained through the program as the services of Network For Good are covered by the grant.
Tracking donation trends is another component of the program, as is sharing with donors how their funds are being used.
“I want to increase our email blasts so people are getting an email at least every other week,” Bridge said.
She noted that the 50 organizations participating in the Jumpstart Program are all small nonprofits. The Network For Good would like to take the information learned through the pilot to launch a similar program with larger nonprofits.
With Kingdom Kidz purchasing its own building last year, and being asked to present an increasing number of puppet programs, Bridge said the organization is in need of maintaining and expanding its donor base.
“We need to raise $85,000,” Bridge said. “That’s for donations this year, alone.”
In 2019, she said the organization logged 30,000 miles presenting 190 programs.
“It’s gearing up to be very busy for 2020 also,” Bridge said.
While she formally retired from Kingdom Kidz last year, Bridge said she is more busy than ever as a volunteer with the organization.
“I’ve not retired,” she laughed. “I believe Kingdom Kidz is going to a new level, a brand new level. I’m watching the vision God gave me come to fruition.”
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
