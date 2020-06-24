MILTON — For the first time in more than four decades, the streets of Milton will remain largely silent this September.
Sue Rearick, chair of the Milton Harvest Festival, announced Wednesday that the 44th edition of the festival will not be held this year. The 2021 edition of the festival has been scheduled for Sept. 11-18.
"My heart says have it, part of my other heart says don't have it," Rearick said, while explaining the cancelation of this year's event. "You don't want everyone sick. My dad is 84 years old, I don't want to have him out there in this. I don't want everybody sick."
She said the coronavirus pandemic is the primary reason this year's festival has been canceled.
"Our insurance policy we have, they were very reluctant for us having it," Rearick said. "I don't want someone getting sick and saying 'we went to the Harvest Festival and that's how we got sick."
Before voting to cancel the festival, Rearick said the festival board took input from the heads of all of the events associated with the festival.
According to Rearick, some involved suggested still holding some of the events associated with the festival. However, that was not an option.
"We either need to do it all or nothing at all," Rearick said. "Our bylaws say the Harvest Festival must be held in September. If we are going to do one (event), we are going to do it all. It's just the way the Harvest Festival is."
She said some involved wanted to move forward with holding the princess pageant.
"You can't keep the girls away from each other, especially the little ones," Rearick said. "The big girls, you could."
She noted that 15 candidates had signed up to participate in the princess pageant, with 12 signed up for the Little Miss pageant.
"The girls, they were still doing what they needed to do, as far as getting ready for the pageant," Rearick said.
She expressed confidence that the festival will bounce back stronger than ever in 2021.
The festival committee will begin meeting again in January to plan next year's festivities.
While various festival-related events have been impacted by the weather over the years, Rearick said this marks the first time the entire festival has been canceled.
In 2004, the parade was canceled as flooding from Hurricane Ivan swept through the area on parade day.
