WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) praised the efforts of Prsident Donald Trump, as well as Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf, as developments related to coronavirus continue to grip the nation, and Pennsylvania.
“The American people are resilient,” said Keller. “I would urge people to get their information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (health.pa.gov), the CDC (Centers for Disease Control, cdc.gov) and from my website (keller.house.gov). We have all the links there.
“Look to these sites for guidance.”
Keller said discussions pertaining to a cash infusion for Americans is ongoing and it’s something the president and Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin are actively seeking from members of Congress to assist people who may be struggling with a loss of jobs, cut in hours or other needs.
The government’s response doesn’t stop there. Keller praised the bipartisan $8.3 billion relief package approved already, largely for CDC and the National Institute of Health to combat COVID-19.
Discussion on Capitol Hill will continue, Keller said, and will include ways to assist American families, small businesses, higher education and more.
“It’s not only cash,” he said. “We are looking at regulations, what we can do to assist small, family businesses.”
Keller said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become the point man of sorts for the federal government, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, praised the work of Levine and Wolf in regards to Pennsylvania’s response to coronavirus.
“They said, Pennsylvania’s done a good job,” Keller said. “The government is working well. We’re getting things done rapidly.”
Small businesses seeking information, or direction, are encouraged to visit the Small Business Administration website (sba.gov) for information. Keller and the entire Pa. congressional delegation has urged the SBA administrator to approve Wolf’s request for an emergency declaration, which would free up loan assistance to small businesses.
“I would hope whatever we do (for small business), we do rapidly,” said Keller. “Regulations, anything we can do. We are looking at doing things differently.”
Additionally, the congressman said anyone needing information, or seeking information, can contact his district offices. While office sites are adhering to government recommendations related to the virus, answers are being provided over the phone. Keller’s Selinsgrove office can be reached at 570-374-9469 and his Williamsport office can be reached at 570-322-3961.
