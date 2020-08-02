HARRISBURG — State data released Saturday showed 33 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Union County, while Federal Bureau of Prisons data showed the prison in Lewisburg has 35 confirmed cases among inmates.
Along with the 33 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Union County, six new confirmed cases were reported in Lycoming County, two in Columbia County and one in Snyder County. No new cases were reported in Northumberland or Montour counties.
Along with USP Lewisburg, the Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting one confirmed case (an inmate) at FCI Allenwood Low, none at the penitentiary at Allenwood, and one inmate case at the Minersville prison. Throughout the bureau, as of Saturday, 2,308 inmates have confirmed positive tests for COVID among the more than 128,000 inmates. Among staff, 503 have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 888 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 15 new deaths. No new deaths were reported locally. The total cases statewide since March is up to 112,936, and total deaths number 7,204.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 364 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 306 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 432 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 152 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 84 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 80 cases (2 deaths)
