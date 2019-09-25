LEWISBURG — Seniors on Tuesday celebrated the 45th anniversary of a Lewisburg institution dedicated to their well-being.
The Senior Center of the Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging, in the former North Ward School since 1986, was the site for refreshment and prizes for all who attended.
Nancy Yost, center manager, said the center’s first day was Sept. 24, 1974. Home was in the Union County Courthouse for a time.
Yost credited Farida Zaid for founding the center. It’s been the site for numerous activities for seniors. It has also been used for public meetings and as a polling place.
E. Marie Tanner, 91, said she comes to the center three or four times per week.
“Monday night I come for supper,” she said. “Anything to get out of the house.”
Tanner said she takes care of many things around her home such as mowing the lawn and continues to amaze her doctors. But the companionship at the center helps keep her going.
Marie noted she was the mom to four children, the youngest of which just turned 50. She has 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging, at 116 N. Second St., Lewisburg, can be reached by calling 570-524-2100.
