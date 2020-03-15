HARTLETON — One of the most popular dishes at Chilly Willy’s is truly homestyle.
“The thing that everybody wants is ham and hot lettuce,” said Tish Kerstetter, co-owner. “It’s a dinner. You get a whole piece of ham and you get a side of boiled potatoes with lettuce and bacon dressing.”
The bacon dressing for the dish is one of Tish’s specialities and is prepared in the down home spirit of Chilly Willy’s.
“I make it,” Tish added. “There’s no ‘fake’ here.”
In fact, Tish does a lot of the cooking. Daughter Mandy is their dining room manager and son Kaleb is often at the to-go counter. Kaleb also designed and signed the printed images on Chilly Willy staff shirts.
Tish and her husband Bill have owned Chilly Willy’s for 12 years.
They had a hunch when it was for sale that what would become their place was “the place” to be. The name was taken from Bill’s nickname from when he played slow-pitch softball.
The Kerstetters have expanded Chilly Willy’s to include a dining room because they wanted a nice place for people to sit and talk. For that reason they have no television or electronic gizmos in the dining room.
“People said to me one time, ‘Are you going to get TVs?’ I said absolutely not,” Tish said. “You see people actually sit and talk.”
Seasonal arrangements at Chilly Willy’s include outdoor seating, which will open soon. Tish anticipated preschool field trips coming in May.
And then there are “regulars.”
“Every Sunday there are a couple of families that come in from Danville,” Tish said. “Every Sunday there are a lot of Centre Hall people. And everybody knows everybody. All you hear are people talking everywhere and greeting each other, which is kind of nice.”
Chilly Willy’s is also a stop for a lot of fans on their way to State College for Penn State football.
Tish added that Chilly Willy’s, known for seasonal treats, is actually open all year. It’s not rare for customers to come to the window in the blowing snow and order ice cream.
“Take time to chill,” their slogan, works all year.
