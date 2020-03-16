LEWISBURG — Mobile Health of Evangelical has announced its April schedule.
The bus will make the following stops in Union County:
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, free bone density screening, Service 1st Credit Union, 101 Walter Drive, Lewisburg.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, free bone density screening, Weis Markets, 6901 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center Health Fair, 1339 Saint Mary St., Lewisburg.
In Northumberland County:
• 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, Cameron Park, 225 Market St., Sunbury.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, 339 W. Walnut St., Shamokin.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, Service 1st Credit Union, 2613 State Route 45, Milton.
• 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, health screening, Limestone Valley Produce, 665 Clemens Road, Milton. For appointments, call 833-251-0187.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, Cameron Park, 225 Market Street, Sunbury.
• 7 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30, comprehensive blood screening, Cameron Park, 225 Market St., Sunbury. Call 570-768-3200 for appointments.
In Clinton County:
• 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, comprehensive blood screening, Scenic Ridge Foods, 98 South St., Loganton.
In Snyder County:
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, Weis Markets, 719 Route 522, Selinsgrove.
• 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, general health screening, 6130 South Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton. For appointments, call 833-251-0187.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, free bone density screening, Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs.
In Centre County:
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, general health screening, Weaver’s Store, Inc., 108 Market Drive, Spring Mills.
For more information on Mobile Health of Evangelical, visit www.evanhospital.com/MobileHealth.
