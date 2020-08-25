LEWISBURG — Bucknell University updated its COVID-19 reporting page Monday and indicated there were five students who had tested positive for the virus.
The reporting period covered seven days from Sunday Aug. 16 to Saturday, Aug. 22 plus Sunday, Aug. 23, the first day in a new reporting week. Student and staff testing totaled 2,682 during that same period.
Seven students were reported to be in isolated housing, but it was noted that they were not all necessarily positive tests. The university indicated 12% of its isolation spaces were in use.
Bureau of Prisons figures updated Monday indicated 33 confirmed active inmate coronavirus cases at Lewisburg Penitentiary while eight staff members were confirmed active.
The Allenwood Medium facility had three staff members confirmed active cases. Allenwood was steady with one confirmed active staff case as of Monday afternoon.
