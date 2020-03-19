LEWISBURG — Changes to the visitation, and other policies, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, have been updated in response to COVID-19.
Facility Access
Effective at 6:30 Thursday morning, no visitors will be permitted to enter Evangelical Community Hospital. Limited exceptions will be made for the family of patients who are nearing the end of life, partners and immediate family of women giving birth (two only), and parents of a patient under the age of 18. No children under the age of 18 will be permitted in the facility as visitors.
Patients arriving for outpatient services, including imaging or lab work, will be permitted one adult to accompany them to their procedure. That adult will be screened in accordance with CDC guidelines.
These visitor restrictions apply to Evangelical’s offsite outpatient clinics as well.
Entrances to the Professional Office Building (POB) will also be locked at 6:30 this morning. Patients seeking services from practices located in the POB will be directed to the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion.
Alternate Testing Site
An alternative testing site will be established today at Plaza 15 behind McCann School of Business. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
A physician order and photo ID are required for those seeking testing at the site.
Emergency Department Screening
Beginning this morning, the hospital will be screening patients outside the entrance to the Emergency Department. The goal will be to process potential COVID-19 patients separately from other patients seeking emergency care and ensure patients seeking other services are utilizing the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.