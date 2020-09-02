TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in the drowning death of her 3-year-old son has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Brittney Dawn Bridges, 22, of 69 Main St., Apt. 2, waived her right to the hearing Wednesday before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton, according to online court records.
Bridges was charged as the result of the Aug. 11 drowning death of her son, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton, in a neighbor’s swimming pool.
Under questioning, Bridges allegedly reported to police that she and her friend, Namirr Jall Turner, fell asleep at around noon Aug. 11, after she had put her son to bed.
“Bridges advised that Hamilton had gotten out of the house in Turbotville previously,” troopers wrote, in court documents. “Bridges advised that the door to the residence squeaks and that she heard it in her bedroom (Aug. 11) but believed it was her mother.”
She allegedly told troopers that Hamilton got out of the house on his own “all the time,” but then corrected herself to say a “handful” of times.
According to online court records, Bridges remains locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of 10%, $125,000 bail.
