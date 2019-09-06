MIFFLINBURG — Union County Library System officials started a drive this week to get people to sign up for library cards.
Outreaches for National Library Card Sign-Up Month, were planned for 10 a.m. to noon today at Wash Tubs, Route 15, Lewisburg, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Wash Tubs, Route 45, Mifflinburg and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Purple Cow, Lewisburg.
A table was set up Thursday at Amy’s Frosty Freeze, Mifflinburg, with books for grownups, books for children and other items. Herr Memorial Library personnel were there to make sure everyone who came by had a library card.
People who didn’t have a library card were encouraged to sign up. They would get their choice of a book on the table if they did.
“It’s a free ticket to a lot of resources in the library,” said Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator. “It’s a lot more than books and a building.”
Dziadosz said a Union County library card not only allows the holder to borrow materials, but also have access to online services via the library website, www.unioncountylibraries.org.
“You don’t even have to come to the library,” she added. “You can download e-books and audio books.”
Use of the online services has been frequent, said Carol Grove, Herr Memorial Library director.
“Hoopla is something where they can borrow movies,” she said. “Through our system website, teachers can get access to things like Mailbox Companion. Pennsylvania Power Library is another one that is great.”
And for users who may not know all they’d like about their computer, Jeff Seebold, an IT specialist is available at all three branches by appointment.
More traditional library services like books, magazines and periodicals were also available. But so are printers, faxes and the ability to print off a flash drive.
Corrie Post, Herr Library children’s program coordinator, works children ranging all the way up to the ‘tween’ age. Her Discover program has proven popular.
“It is like story time on steroids,” Post said. “We do crafts, we sing, STEM activities, basically all the things moms don’t want to do at home because it is messy with glue and glitter we do at the library.”
Post said the youngsters were learning about dome structures last Easter and walked on eggs without breaking most of them.
“They learned how things are structured in nature and how man builds bridges,” she said. “Being Easter, the eggs kind of tied in.”
Only two eggs, out of 10 dozen, were broken.
Post added that adults were encouraged to sign up, as there were many programming choices for grownups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.