SCRANTON — Lackawanna College has awarded more than 430 bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and certificates to the class of 2020.
The college’s 126th commencement is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, since the traditional May ceremony was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Local graduates include:
Debra Wright, Lewisburg, magna cum laude, RN-to-BSN
Courtney Gemberling, Mifflinburg, cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in Accounting
Jeffrey Charles Heitzelman, Sunbury, Associate in Science in Business Administration
Makenzie Paige Jones, Sunbury, magna cum laude, Associate in Science in Business Administration
Robert Andrew Sees, Danville, Associate in Science in Business Administration
Amanda Lynn Brittingham, Sunbury, cum laude, Associate in Science in Human Services
Tyrone Lawrence Davis, Danville, Associate in Science in Human Services
Cheri Ann Hoffman, Herndon, Associate in Science in Human Services
Sonia Maria Mutchler, Sunbury, Associate in Science in Human Services
Adriana Elena Natal, Sunbury, Associate in Science in Human Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.