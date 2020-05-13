HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine took questions from reporters Tuesday.
The conference call with about 70 media members was shortly after Gov. Tom Wolf announced a goal of widespread coronavirus testing in nursing homes.
Levine said it would take time for testing to be up to speed. Assistance in the process would come via a National Guard unit.
“We need to do a rapid, urgent set of tests,” Levine said. “Then we are going to call upon this National Guard unit. We are working through the parameters for that.”
The role of the National Guard would also include staffing in coordination with senior facilities. Levine said testing would have to be on a regular basis but not necessarily each week.
With lockdown restrictions eased in many central and north-central counties, Levine addressed speculation as to when other counties could go from the Red Phase to Yellow Phase conditions. The rate of new infection which qualified for the first easing, less than 50 new cases per 100,000 of population, may not apply in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.
“We discuss all the data, the modeling and the metrics and the statistics within ourselves,” Levine said. “Then we are going to have a robust discussion with the county health departments themselves. Then we will work out what will be with the governor’s office and the local officials what will be the best plan for southeast Pennsylvania.”
Levine said policy was not necessarily bound to the 50 in 100,000 model and could allow a higher rate of new cases if other models are safely observed. She added there was no timeline for when the virus would be gone and quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci in saying that date was up to the virus.
Levine envisioned the possibility that a rapid test could be devloped for home use or at the point of care. If at home, the ideal test could be facilitated by the individual or by a person with rudimentary medical skills. She said summer release of such a test was something to hope for.
Levine was asked about a multi-system inflammatory condition perhaps related to COVID. She had heard of it and noted the symptoms were painful and similar to Kawasaki’s disease or toxic shock syndrome. There reportedly have been deaths of children in New York state from the condition.
Meantime, Levine said contact tracing will be used to jump on clusters of cases or possible outbreaks. High numbers of new cases could lead to retraction of “yellow light” conditions in any county where a breakout is evident.
