WATSONTOWN — A 51-year-old Dewart woman was cited by Watsontown police with harassment stemming from allegations she subjected someone to unwanted physical contact during a recent protest.
Margaret A. Yordy was cited with a summary count of harassment. The protest, staged by “If Not Us, Then Who?” took place Sunday, June 28, at the intersection of Brimmer Avenue and Main Street in the borough.
According to Watsontown police, Yordy was in the Mansion House Bar and Grill at 4:30 p.m. when she committed the alleged harassment. The victim and several witnesses identified Yordy, police noted.
Charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton.
