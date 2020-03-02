'Games' to offer chance to hang with Christian artists

NORTHUMBERLAND — Want a chance to meet nationally touring Christian bands?
A local radio station is offering that chance. VIP passes will be given away ahead of a Christian Winter Jam in State College.
Stephanie Hines, morning show co-host and marketing director at WGRC, said a VIP experience with the group Building 429 will be on the line during the inaugural WGRC Games. The competition will take place Saturday, March 7, at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. Registration for the games begin at 9 a.m., with the family friendly competition starting at 10.
The winner will receive four passes to Winter Jam, a concert which Hines said will feature 11 Christian artists performing Saturday, March 28, in State College.
The prize package will also include a VIP hangout with Building 429 the morning of the concert. The hangout will include a time painting pottery with the band members, and lunch.
“Back in the fall, WGRC and JMeg Ministries worked together to bring in Building 429 for a concert,” Hines said.
The concert was held in October at Revival Tabernacle near Watsontown.
“We had such a great time with (Building 429),” Hines said.
“When we knew Winter Jam was coming through the area, the band Building 429 reached out to our station,” she continued. “They said ‘we want to offer you this exclusive experience (to give away). You can create what you want the VIP experience to look like.’
“This is not anything WGRC has ever had the opportunity to do before.”
Hines and morning show co-host Dave Jones, who is also the founder of JMeg Ministries, came up with the idea to give away the Winter Jam passes and VIP experience by hosting a family friendly competition.
“The reason we landed on the games was it’s an Olympic year, so hence the WGRC Games,” she said.
The games will be open to anyone 14 and older and will occur in an elimination-style format.
The competition will open with a game of Simon Says, in which Hines said a percentage of those registered will be eliminated.
Next, a game of Musical Mats — similar to Musical Chairs — will be held. An obstacle course will follow.
“(The obstacle course) will be nothing strenuous, you will not have to climb a rock or over a mud pit,” Hines said. “I’m not willing to do that so I’m not going to make someone else do that.”
Contestants not eliminated after the obstacle course will have to answer trivia questions in the final round of the competition.
“It will be a variety of questions that have to do with Winter Jam, with WGRC, with Building 429, with some of the other Winter Jam artists,” Hines said.
Those who don’t win the grand prize could still come away from the WGRC Games as winners.
“It’s important for folks to know that even if they don’t win the ultimate prize, we will have passes to Winter Jam that we will be giving away,” Hines said. “We will have other awesome prizes that we will be giving away.”
With the VIP experience, Hines noted that WGRC will provide the winners with transportation to the pottery-painting business, as well as the lunch with Building 429.
“The VIP experience is not just come and meet the band,” Hines said. “There is a couple hours of hang time, which is unheard of.”
She said the prize package is a reflection of the attitude which emanates from members of Building 429.
“I’m just blown away by Jason Roy, the lead singer,” Hines said. “I got to talk to him when they were here (for the concert). He has a huge heart for helping folks and building people up.
“I was so impressed when I got to speak with him.”
Hines also offered thanks to those with Sunbury Bible Church for making their facilities available for the WGRC Games.
“Back at the beginning of this month, there was a Night to Shine event at Sunbury Bible Church,” she said. “They reached out to me, asking me to be the emcee for the event. As ministry partners together, we try to uplift the other organizations.”
