MILTON — The Milton Public Library will be offering curbside pickup of library materials beginning Monday.
Library Director Jed Stalker said the library received permission from the state Friday to begin offering the service.
“Patrons can order books on the phone, by email or through the library website,” Stalker said.
The library will be open to offer the service from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
