LEWISBURG — When bats emerge from hibernation later in 2020 they’ll literally find a home base at Lewisburg Landing.
A bat box was recently installed high in a tree at the emerging parkland at South Front and St. George streets, Lewisburg. It will serve as a daytime shelter for the nocturnal mammals.
Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation director, said bats could prove handy for controlling the mosquito population near the river in warmer months. While some insects were welcome, she said mosquitos were not, especially during the Green Team Work Session in the spring.
Disease and loss of habitat have also hurt the bat population in recent years.
Pearson noted that bat boxes were a Donald Heiter Community Center summer camp project. The LNC bought one but was still left with a problem.
“Then we had the dilemma of how to put it up high enough in the tree,” Pearson said. “We put out a call for who wanted to climb up a more than 20-foot ladder. Someone said call Citizens’ Electric. We did and they said, ‘Sure.’”
Citizens’ Electric volunteered a small bucket truck which was able to tread accurately in a no-mow area without running anything over.
Pearson added that Lewisburg Landing has been been the site for several years worth of conservation activities.
“We are working on making it a better habitat for all users, whether they are human or not human,” Pearson said. “We are trying to make it more park-like. Some of the stuff for humans is still in the works, but people have seen kayaks and picnic tables.”
Signage would likely go up in the spring, Pearson said. Meantime, volunteers have planted trees, shrubs and developed the no-mow area which allows things to live which don’t usually survive in close-cropped grass areas.
Pearson noted that visitors could check out the bat box when the come to Lewisburg Landing for the Polar Bear Plunge next month.
